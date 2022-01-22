Vehicle crashes into home in Norfolk overnight amid winter storm

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle crashed into a home in Norfolk during the winter storm overnight.
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 8700 block of Tidewater Drive.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries and the cause of the crash.
No further information has been released.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.