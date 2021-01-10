Juvenile transported to hospital with serious injuries after vehicle crash near East 29th Street in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile was transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle crash in Norfolk Sunday evening.

The call came in around 3:45 p.m. for the incident in the 2900 block of Leo Street, near East 29th Street and Waverly Way.

Norfolk Police say the “female juvenile” was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for her injuries.

Police are asking that people avoid the area while Norfolk Police investigate.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

