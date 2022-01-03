VDOT: Single-lane closure on I-64 east near Willoughby Spit in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — VDOT officials have reduced the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Norfolk to one lane for an emergency roadway repair Monday afternoon.

According to VDOT officials, crews are currently working on emergency pavement repairs near Willoughby Spit (Exit 272).

Motorists driving on I-64 east are advised to expect the single-lane closure between the HRBT and Willoughby Bat Bridge until the repairs have been completed.

