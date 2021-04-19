VDOT seeking public input to reduce congestion at I-264 Brambleton Avenue interchange in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — VDOT officials are seeking residents’ input in reducing congestion at the I-264/Brambleton Avenue Interchange in Norfolk.

Officials say they are using the STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) study which helps identify safety and operational improvements to help relieve traffic congestion.

Officials are considering improvements at the I-264/Brambleton Avenue interchange area, from the Park Avenue intersection in the north to the Kimball Terrace intersection in the south.



They are specifically looking into congestion on the I-264 west off-ramp to Brambleton Avenue northbound in the morning peak hour that causes queues on I-264.

Some of the improvements they are looking to add are improved traffic signal timing/operations, modification to intersection lane configurations, pedestrian/bicycle facilities, and innovative intersections.

The survey is open through May 10 here and is expected to be finalized as early as summer 2021. Learn more about the project here.