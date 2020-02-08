Officials urge Norfolk and Portsmouth drivers to apply for Toll Relief Program ahead of deadline

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The deadline to apply for VDOT’s toll relief program is around the corner and officials are urging motorists to sign up.

The Toll Relief Program was developed by VDOT to help ease the financial burden of tolls on Norfolk and Portsmouth residents traveling on the Elizabeth River Tunnels.

Through an agreement with the Virginia officials, Elizabeth River Crossings, and Downtown and Midtown tunnel operators, the relief program’s mission is to offset the cost of the tolls to the most financially burdened.

The deadline to apply for the program is Saturday, February 15.

If you think you fit these qualifications for the program, apply now!

Live in Norfolk or Portsmouth

Earn $30,000 or less per year

Have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account

Take eight rips or more during a calendar month through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels

Remember, proof of residency and income are required at the time of the application.

To find out more about the program, CLICK HERE.