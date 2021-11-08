VDH issues apology after ‘administrative error’ scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Military Circle mall site

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health issued an apology after an “administrative error” mistakenly scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Military Circle Mall clinic for Monday.

The community vaccination center inside the mall is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays thru Saturdays, however, the error, according to VDH officials, scheduled appointments for Monday leading to confusion for several residents hoping to get their shots.

“As soon as VDH realized the error, the process for scheduling vaccines went from open (searchable) to closed (unsearchable),” a VDh representative told 10 On Your Side Monday.

It is not yet clear how the error was made.

State health officials subsequently contacted community members through emails and phone calls to reschedule their vaccine appointments.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” said the representative.

In early October, the vaccination center began a new capacity expansion. The State Department of Health says it’s ready to provide as many as a thousand free shots each day. That includes initial vaccinations from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, plus boosters.

If you want to make an appointment, you can at vaccinate.virginia.gov.