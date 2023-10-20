NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 20, in federal court for unregistered silencers and explosives in his home while being an unlawful drug user, officials said.

33-year-old Daniel Burky was being evicted from an apartment in Virginia Beach on July 14, 2022, when law enforcement found explosives, silencers, firearms — including an AK-47 style firearm — and drugs in the apartment, according to court documents.

Officers also found boxes of firearm suppressors, a ballistic helmet, a ballistic vest, a gas mask and multiple rifle magazines. They also discovered chemicals that could be combined to make dangerous explosives.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department, Fire Marshal and Bomb Squad were called to the scene, officials said.

Videos from electronic devices showed Burky shooting both handguns and rifles with the silencers despite not having a Federal Firearms License, or FFL, officials said.

Burky also pleaded guilty and was sentenced for drug and firearms charges in Virginia Beach this past summer, officials said. Burky is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, 2024. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.