VB woman cited for trying to fly with loaded revolver in carry-on luggage

A Virginia Beach woman was cited after a TSA agent caught her traveling with a loaded revolver in her carry-on luggage at Norfolk International Airport. (Photo courtesy of the NIA)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman was cited after trying to fly with a loaded revolver in her carry-on luggage, officials say.

A Norfolk International Airport Transportation Security Administration officer found the loaded revolver in the woman’s carry-on luggage at a security checkpoint on Wednesday.

The revolver was confiscated and the woman was questioned. She was cited on weapons charges, according to a news release.

More than 4,400 guns were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints in airports across the country in 2019. This number represents a 5% increase compared to 2018, the news release states.

Guns are not permitted on planes, even if the traveler has a concealed gun carry permit. Attempting to carry a gun on an airplane can result in a fine. Guns may be transported on airplanes — but they have to be unloaded and locked in a container in checked baggage, according to the TSA’s website.

