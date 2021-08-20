VB man sentenced to 8-year active term for I-64 DUI crash that killed survey crew member

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man will serve an eight-year active prison sentence for a DUI crash that killed a survey crew member in Norfolk in 2020.

Erick D. Kaba was sentenced Friday in Norfolk Circuit Court to 12 years in prison with four years suspended.

He will have 10 years of unsupervised probation upon release, and his driver’s license will be suspended for one year.

Kaba pleaded guilty April 19 to DUI involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and driving while suspended/revoked third offense.

Police said the crash happened on Interstate 64 in Norfolk. Kaba was driving eastbound on the interstate when he lost control, drove off the roadway and into the westbound lanes. He then over-corrected, brought the vehicle back into the median and hit an embankment at the overpass of Evans Street.

Police said Kaba’s vehicle went airborne during the crash. The vehicle struck 23-year-old James C. Steinhauser Jr. of Virginia Beach. Steinhauser died on impact.

Steinhauser was a member of a survey crew working in the design-phase activity associated with the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project at the time of the accident.

Police arrested Kaba two months later.

