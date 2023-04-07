NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Virginia Beach man with a loaded gun Wednesday at Norfolk International Airport.
According to a press release, the gun was found in the mans carry-on after the X-ray unit alerted TSA at the security checkpoint. TSA officers found a .45 caliber handgun in the man bag, which was loaded with seven bullets.
The gun was removed by police and the man was arrested on state charges. He will also be facing a civil penalty for bringing the gun through a security checkpoint.
Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2023
|Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023As of 4/5/23
|Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) checkpoints
|14
|10
|21
|15
|12
|23
|27
|8
As of Apr. 5, TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport has caught eight guns at security checkpoints. The total amount of gun caught last year was 27.