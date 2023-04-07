This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint on April 6. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Virginia Beach man with a loaded gun Wednesday at Norfolk International Airport.

According to a press release, the gun was found in the mans carry-on after the X-ray unit alerted TSA at the security checkpoint. TSA officers found a .45 caliber handgun in the man bag, which was loaded with seven bullets.

This handgun was detected by TSA officers at a Norfolk International Airport security checkpoint on April 6. (TSA photo)

The gun was removed by police and the man was arrested on state charges. He will also be facing a civil penalty for bringing the gun through a security checkpoint.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2023

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023As of 4/5/23 Guns caught at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 27 8

As of Apr. 5, TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport has caught eight guns at security checkpoints. The total amount of gun caught last year was 27.