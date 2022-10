NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vacant home caught fire in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials, crews were dispatched to the house fire around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Maycox Avenue.

When they got to the scene, crews found smoke coming from the home and found a small fire inside. The fire was under control around 9:30 p.m.

The home was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported.

Maycox Ave fire (Courtesy – Matt Grubbs/Hampton Roads Fire Rescue Incidents) Maycox Ave fire (Courtesy – Matt Grubbs/Hampton Roads Fire Rescue Incidents) Maycox Ave fire (Courtesy – Matt Grubbs/Hampton Roads Fire Rescue Incidents)