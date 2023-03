Fire on Oakmont Drive in Norfolk on March 4. (Photo Courtesy: NFR)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A vacant apartment that caught fire is under investigation by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

On March 4, around 8:20 a.m. fire crews responded to the 7200 block of Oakmont Drive in reference to a fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the roof line and roof vents.

The fire was contained in a bathroom in a second-floor vacant apartment.

No injuries were reported and no displacements.