USS Vella Gulf back underway after returning to Norfolk for fuel tank repairs

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) arrives at Marathi NATO Pier facility for a routine port visit. Vella Gulf is conducting theater and maritime security operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsy Alamina)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Vella Gulf is back underway Saturday after returning to Norfolk for fuel tank repairs.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Navy 2nd Fleet said:

“USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) is underway today and will continue on its mission upon completion of repairs to the fuel oil tank. We are grateful for the technical experts and Vella Gulf sailors for their efforts to repair the ship in a timely manner.”

The Navy says that the reason for the ship initially returning to homeport Norfolk was due to a fuel leak caused by “single tank corrosion.”

The ship left for deployment with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group from Naval Station Norfolk on Feb. 19 only to return on Feb. 26 for technical assessment and repair of a leak in one of the ship’s fuel oil tanks. This was the second deployment in six months for the crew.