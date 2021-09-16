USS Monterey and USS Mitscher return to Norfolk on Sept. 17 following nine-month deployment

180506-N-KZ419-001 NORFOLK (May 6, 2018) – The guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) returns to its homeport, Naval Station Norfolk, May 6, completing a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. The Monterey deployed from Norfolk on a surge deployment under the optimized fleet response plan, which maximizes […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey and the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitcher are set to return to Naval Station Norfolk after a nine-month deployment.

The deployment, part of the USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, took the ships over 35,000 miles each into the U.S. 6th and 5th Fleet areas of operation. After departing on February 24, the ships participated in multinational maritime exercises and operations.

Officials say the Monterey participated in a U.S.-led, bi-lateral maritime exercise Lightning Handshake 21 with the Royal Moroccan Navy and Royal Moroccan Air Force. In addition, it supported national security projects and participated in a Romanian exercise with nine other nations.

The Mitscher worked to provide in-depth air defense, in addition to flying sorties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. They also supported IKECSG and USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group in support of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

