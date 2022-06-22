NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — USS Gravely is coming back to Norfolk.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 109) is set to return to Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, June 24, after a regularly scheduled deployment.



Gravely is the first unit to return from the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, which deployed in

December.

While deployed, the ship was employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and partner interests.



Gravely participated in several NATO exercises and activities with maritime forces from Finland, France,

Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom, highlighting Gravely’s diverse

mission set and capabilities while underscoring the importance of interoperability and operational

readiness.



Gravely visited Helsinki, Finland, along with dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), French

frigate FS Latouche-Tréville (D646) and German frigate FGS Sachsen (F 219) over Memorial Day

weekend, bolstering relations with a key NATO partner.