USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Strike Group returns to Norfolk following 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) will return to homeport Norfolk on Sunday following a seven-month deployment.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS San Jacinto will pull into Naval Station Norfolk on August 9 marking the end of the deployment after operating in the 5th Fleet in the Middle East and the 6th Fleet in Europe.

The strike group left for deployment from Norfolk on January 17. During the COVID-19 pandemic, operations continued to as the group maintained maritime stability and security.

