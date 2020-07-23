USPS Norfolk processing and distribution employee tests positive for COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In a statement, USPS officials say although one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19, they believe the risk is low for other employees who work at the Norfolk Processing and Distribution Center.

But, they say they will keep their employees informed as they get new information and guidance.

They couldn’t provide the name of the employee, any specific medical information, or their current condition for confidentiality reasons.

The USPS statement also says the safety and well-being of their employees is their highest priority.

The USPS is already taking several steps to keep their employees safe during this time.

For example, masks are required for their employees and those who come into the facility when social distancing isn’t possible.

They’ve taken more cleaning measures and updated their leave policies to allow liberal use of leave in the case someone feels sick.

The USPS says they also send out a daily newsletter which includes the latest information.

For those who have concerns about the cleanliness of their packages, the CDC recognizes that while it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their face, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

WAVY-TV 10 has also received calls in the last couple of days claiming mail hadn’t been delivered every day in different spots, including Norfolk and Suffolk.

USPS says their goal is to quickly address service issues that are brought to their attention and encourage customers to contact them.

The Norfolk Health Department says if an employee has concerns they should leave a complaint on the VDH website forum.

Latest Posts: