USNS William McLean returns to homeport in Norfolk after 10-month deployment

200709-M-KE756-1040 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 9, 2020) The dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) transits alongside the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) July 9, 2020. Bataan with embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tanner Seims)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USNS William McLean will be returning to its homeport in Norfolk on Sunday following a successful 10-month deployment.

The Navy’s Combat Logistics Force vessel will pull into Naval Station Norfolk on July 26 at 12:30 p.m after covering 57,632 nautical miles across three fleets.

Among its missions, the McLean served the Military Sealift Command in the Atlantic Ocean from the Arctic Ocean to the Mediterranean and North Seas to the Arabian Gulf.

The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship provided logistical support to deployed Navy Combatants and coalition force ships including fuel, ordnance, food, repair, spare parts, and other stores.

