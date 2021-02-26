USNS Leroy Grumman returns to homeport Norfolk after 7-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Leroy Grumman returned to Naval Station Norfolk Friday following a seven-month deployment.

The Combat Logistics Force vessel of the United States Navy Military Sealift Command deployed in support of Navy and Allied Forces operating in 5th Fleet and 6th Fleet.

As the main CLF vessel in the central Mediterranean sea, the ship provided logistical support as well as completing 51 at-sea replenishments, 35 in port replenishments, and transferring 11 million gallons of fuel and more than 200 tons of critical cargo to deployed ships.

Leroy Grumman is crewed by 89 Civil Service Mariners (CIVMARs) who are responsible for all operations aboard the ship.