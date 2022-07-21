NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy vessel USNS Laramie returns to Norfolk Friday after a successful seven month deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet

USNS Laramie ( Photo Credit: United States Navy)

According to a press release, Laramie served as the fleet’s primary replenishment oiler and was able to execute 42 sea replenishments and safely execute eight flight operations for both the U.S. Navy and coalition ships.

The Combat Logistics Force vessel (CLF) also participated in underway replenishment services of Naval Forces exercises and operations to help strengthen relationships with U.S. allies and regional partners in the Tyrrhenian and Ionian seas.

Underway replenishment services include supplying ships at sea with fuel, stores, parts, and ammunition.