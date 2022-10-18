USNS Comfort prepares to depart New York City to return to its homeport of Norfolk, Va. on April 30, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USNS Comfort hospital ship is leaving Norfolk on Wednesday for a scheduled humanitarian aid mission.

The U.S. Fourth Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission will make stops in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti and Honduras to provide medical and humanitarian assistance. It’s the 12th such mission in the region since 2007 and eighth involving the Comfort, the Navy says.

Aid will also include training locals on various medical and humanitarian topics. Medical teams will also hold seminars on “women, peace and security” and provide veterinary care.

“The mission will foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations,” the Navy says.