NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The US Marshal Service has issued a reward for a local “hip-hop artist” wanted on a federal firearm charge.

The United States Marshals Service says William “Mike” Burgess, 45, is a local hip-hop artist and actor who goes by the stage names “POWER$$$” and “MIC POWER$$$.”



He is known to frequent the Denbigh area of Newport News. Burgess is approximately 5’9” and weighs 215 lbs.

He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Burgess should call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-

877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or 1 (202) 407-3957.

There is a possible $500 reward for information leading to his arrest.