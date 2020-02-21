US Marshals looking for former professional fighter accused of strangling woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — United States Marshals are looking for a 32-year-old former professional fighter who’s accused of strangling a woman last month.
Marshals are looking for Brian “The Lion” Collette, who has an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated assault in connection with an incident in Norfolk Jan. 28.
Authorities say Collette strangled a woman he knows.
Collette stands about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. His last known residence is in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue in Norfolk.
He is also known to frequent martial arts gyms in the Norfolk area.
A reward of up to $750 is being offered for information that leads to Collette’s arrest.
