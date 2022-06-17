HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Marshals Service has issued a reward for information that will lead to the arrest of a man they say is wanted in three different jurisdictions for multiple violent incidents, many of which involved firearms.

35-year-old Brian Lamar Askew’s extensive record includes outstanding warrants listed below:

Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office – malicious wounding Offense date: February 14, 2022.

– malicious wounding Norfolk Police Department – aggravated assault, brandishing a firearm, assault and battery For numerous offenses in April and May.

– aggravated assault, brandishing a firearm, assault and battery Virginia State Police – Hit-and-run (two counts), firing from a moving vehicle, firing into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon Offense date: June 7, 2022

– Hit-and-run (two counts), firing from a moving vehicle, firing into an occupied vehicle, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Askew is described as 6’01” and weighs 230 pounds. He has several tattoos on his neck and face, along with a distinct mark next to his left eye.

Officials say Askew is a documented Bloods gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.

Brian Lamar Askew, June 17, 2022 (Courtesy – U.S. Marshals Service)

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.