NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Urban Renewal Center has released a new dashboard to examine gun violence in Norfolk.

According to a press release, the dashboard will provide an in-depth analysis of where shootings take place in the city as well as the broader socio-economic factors driving gun violence.

When users pull up the dashboard, they will be able to see interactive maps that will visualize gun violence on both the city and neighborhood levels. Each map also reflects intersections of gun violence with poverty, youth violence, evictions affordable housing and historically redlined neighborhoods.

To visit the dashboard, visit theurcnorfolk.com. It is best viewed on a laptop or tablet, but there is also a mobile version available.