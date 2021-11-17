Urban Renewal Center in Norfolk receives $150K grant to help homeless residents find jobs

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Urban Renewal Center in Norfolk just received a $150,000 grant to help residents who are experiencing homelessness.

The funding, awarded over 3 years, will assist the Director of Homeless Employment Services who help community members find jobs within the area.



For the past year, the Urban Renewal Center has partnered with the City of Norfolk and the Norfolk Emergency Shelter Team (NEST) to serve hundreds of guests at the temporary shelter.



In October, the temporary shelter moved to its permanent location now called the Housing Center on Tidewater. In the six months at the temporary location, workforce programming enabled 54 residents to find job placements, 35 guests to find stable housing and 5 guests to enroll in a technical college or trade school.