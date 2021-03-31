United Way of South Hampton Roads launches scholarship for Black high school seniors, veterans pursuing career in STEM

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United Way of South Hampton Roads is offering $400,000 worth of scholarships to Black high school seniors and veterans.

The scholarship will be able to provide up to $10,000 each to 120 recipients toward their education. 50% will be allocated for female applicants and 25% for first-generation college students.

According to officials from the United Way of South Hampton Roads, new data shows that Black students and professionals, particularly females, are underrepresented in STEM-related both in academics and in the workforce.

In Hampton Roads, they say that there are opportunity and achievement gaps between the Black community and every other population group.

Officials hope that the scholarships will bridge that gap while also increase the number of Black professionals in the STEM job market.

Application for the scholarship is open until April 30. To apply, click here.