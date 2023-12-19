NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A holiday investigation in the Mermaid City led police to one particular house. With a warrant in hand, they were looking to identify one specific creature.

You might be thinking it was the Grinch trying to steal Christmas, but it was an unlikely suspect wreaking havoc inside a family’s home.

Riding candy canes, swinging from trees, and throwing marshmallows around the city — a little girl’s elf on the shelf had a run in with Norfolk police this week.

It’s a memorable exchange that 5-year-old Hailee Burks will never forget. Her elf on the shelf, Snowflake, was arrested by police.

“They asked her a few questions, asked her to identify her, walked her to the cop car,” said Trenton Burks, Hailee’s father. “Then they asked us to come to the police station.”

Burks and his wife Brooke filmed the interaction Sunday morning when four officers showed up at their doorstep with lights flashing and the elf in the back of a squad car.

The family ultimately followed officers to Norfolk’s 2nd precinct to bail out Snowflake, who had her fingerprints taken.

“She was causing mischief at 2 a.m. She was throwing marshmallows, terrorizing the town, riding on candy canes,” Burks told 10 On Your Side.

The couple posted the video on social media where it went viral. As the Burks family showed us, Snowflake may be under house arrest for the time being, but is still causing trouble around their home.

“(Hailee) knows her elf is naughty. Her elf cut her PJ’s the other night,” Burks said.

Burks said his family bought officers coffee and donuts to thank them for returning Snowflake safe and sound.

“A big shout out to Norfolk Police Department for hooking my daughter up and making it a memorable experience,” Burks stated.

Snowflake was released under the condition that she must stay in handcuffs until Christmas and can’t cause any more trouble throughout the city.