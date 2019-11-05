UK-based cruise line will bring 16,500 new visitors to Norfolk each year

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk will have a new visitor — one carrying more than 1,800 people — starting in April 2021.

A new partnership with United Kingdom-based cruise line Marella Cruises will bring nearly 16,500 more visitors to Norfolk each year through a series of several stops, Nauticus wrote in a news release Monday.

The 1,830-passenger Marella Discovery cruise ship will make nine stops in Norfolk beginning in April 2021 with additional visits throughout the summer and fall.

The partnership with Marella Cruises is the largest-ever annual port call commitment for the city.

“Our continued growth in this port-of-call cruise activity is testament to all this city and region have to offer,” said Nauticus Executive Director Stephen E. Kirkland. “The word is out. Norfolk exceeds passenger expectations.”

The planned stopovers in Norfolk are part of the cruise line’s deput in the United States, where it will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Most of the guests on the ship will be British.

“We’re really excited to be setting sail from the USA,” said Marella Cruises Managing Director Chris Hackney.

This fall and winter, the City of Norfolk will see more than 35,000 cruise passengers, contributing nearly $4.4 million in overall spending and economic impact.