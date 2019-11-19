U.S. Marshals ask for public’s help finding man wanted in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The United States Marshals Service is asking for public assistance finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Norfolk.

U.S. Marshals are looking for Schuyler Omar Hardy, Deputy U.S. Marshal David Arp wrote in an email.

Norfolk Police say the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 6.

Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of Chesapeake Boulevard for a man possibly suffering from gunshot wounds, a police spokesman wrote in an email.

Medics took the 47-year-old man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were not considered life-threatening at the time.

Hardy is wanted on numerous warrants out of Norfolk including felonious assault, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession or transport of firearms by a convicted felon and several other drug charges, Arp said.

Anyone with information can call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or email usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. The U.S. Marshals also have a mobile and web-based app that allows the public to anonymously report information they believe will help authorities track down and arrest wanted fugitives. The new USMS Tips app can be downloaded from a mobile provider’s marketplace or accessed online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.