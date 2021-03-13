U.S. Marshals seeking man accused in murder of mother and daughter in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals are now looking for a man they say is accused in the murder of a mother and daughter in Norfolk.

27-year-old Kenyatta Ferrell Jones has been charged with two counts each of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The call came in early Friday morning reporting a shooting in the 800 block of Goff Street, just off Tidewater Drive.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot. They were identified by police as 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore. Both were from Norfolk.

Witnesses who spoke to 10 On Your Side said they heard about 15 gunshots. A tow truck also took away a vehicle from the scene for the investigation.

Jones is described as 6-feet-tall and weighs around 220 pounds. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information into his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.