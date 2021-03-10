U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to host career open house on March 17

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Job seekers looking to land a position at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Norfolk District will get their chance in an upcoming virtual open house.

The USACE is hosting the virtual event on March 17 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with multiple vacancies within the organization.

During the event, participants will hear from district officials as well as current employees regarding the hiring process and working at USACE.

Officials are currently looking to fill positions several departments including natural resources management,, accounting, budget, engineering, legal and more.

The deadline to register for the no-fee event is March 16 and can be found HERE.