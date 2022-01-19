U.S. Army Corps of Engineers investing millions in coastal Virginia water infrastructure

A car makes his way through a flooded road near Marquartstein, Germany, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, several democratic lawmakers announced that more than $369 million is being invested in water infrastructure projects in coastal Virginia.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA), and U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott and Elaine Luria (both D-VA) made the joint announcement in a press release on Wednesday.

“We applaud the Biden administration and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for recognizing the invaluable role the Port of Virginia and Norfolk Harbor have in supporting our nation’s economy,” they said. “Additionally, we applaud the administration’s significant investment in the City of Norfolk to protect this community from the increasing threat of rising seas and significant flood events.”

The funds stem from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Norfolk’s Coastal Storm Risk Management Project is set to receive $249,331,000 which is the largest portion of the funds. That money will be used to initiate the first construction contract of the project that aims to reduce and manage flooding for major portions of the city through a system of surge barriers, tidal gates, floodwalls, levees, pump stations, and non-structural measures.

Additionally, $69,331,000 will go towards The Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project to improve navigation and expand capacity by deepening and widening the harbor’s shipping channels.

“After years of advocating for this funding, we are thrilled that Virginia will receive the federal dollars it needs to carry out these projects, which will help further strengthen our supply chains, mitigate the growing risks of sea-level rise, and secure our economic and national security interests in and around the region,” the lawmakers added.

Lynnhaven Inlet and the Eastern Shore and Southwest Virginia Construction of Wastewater Infrastructure Plan will receive a combined $4.8 million.