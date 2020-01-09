U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts ‘Federal Careers’ open house

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Norfolk district hosted their fifth-annual Federal Careers Open House.

The event was held on Wednesday morning, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers were able to meet with representatives and explore opportunities found in pamphlets and conversations.

Officials say the turnout was great, but add that a large misconception still holds many potential candidates back from even showing up.

According to a USACE spokesperson, many job seekers stay home thinking they need to be in the U.S. Army to join the Corps of Engineers.

The event’s organizer wants applicants to know that’s simply not the case.

“I think people discredit us, they hear U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and then they think ‘Oh, it’s Army’ or ‘Oh, I have to be a soilder’ … but no we are civilian professionals here and we are much more than engineering.” – Chris Tolson | USACE Official

Most recruiters, like Mary Austin with NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic, want you to know that teams like hers are primarily civilian. NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic employees population, for example, is made up of 80 percent non-military members.

