NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The commander of the U.S. 2nd Fleet, which is headquartered in Norfolk, deployed maritime forces in the U.S. European command area from January to April 2022 to support Naval Forces Europe and NATO Allies.

The forces were deployed on short notice from January to April 2022 to provide the geographic combatant commander flexibility and options to support a range of contingencies and operations alongside our NATO Allies.

The ship operated with various NATO Allies and partners while deployed. Some partners included maritime forces from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Plans to reestablish U.S. 2nd Fleet to address a challenging and complex security environment were announced by Former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson.

The U.S. Second Fleet’s reestablishment was a dynamic response to a dynamic security environment and sought to focus a three-star commander on high-end naval warfare in the Atlantic.