Tyler, The Creator tweets that Norfolk show Friday is canceled

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tyler, The Creator took to Twitter Thursday night to deliver some bad news: His show scheduled for Friday at Chartway Arena in Norfolk has been canceled.

Part of his spring 2022 tour for his album “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, The Creator was expected to be accompanied by fellow artists Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

On Thursday, he said both the Norfolk and Pittsburgh shows on March 4 and 12, respectively, would not happen as planned.

Norfolk’s show will be canceled due to “local staffing shortages.”

Pittsburgh’s is canceled before the event venue there is unable to accommodate the production of the show as it was designed.

The artist said refunds for both shows will be issued at the point of purchase.