Norfolk police: Two women, one man injured in triple shooting

Police have not said if any arrests have been made

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a triple shooting in Norfolk overnight left two women and one man injured.

Norfolk police stated on Twitter that the shooting happened around midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Maltby Avenue — which is off St. Julian Avenue in the Bruce’s Park neighborhood.

All three victims were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. One woman’s injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

The severity of the other two victim’s injuries have not been released.

