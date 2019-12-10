Two teens arrested in shooting that injured 12-year-old boy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting that left a 12-year-old injured late Sunday night.

The two teens arrested are 15 and 17 years old and both boys, police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

They are each charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Police do not typically identify juveniles accused of crimes.

Norfolk officers responded to a report of a gunshot disturbance in the 2300 block of Lafayette Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they located a 12-year-old inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police determined the shots were fired from outside the house, they said Sunday.

The juveniles charged in connection with the shooting are being held at the Norfolk Detention Home.

Police have not released any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.