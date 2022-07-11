NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police have determined that two 19-year-olds were both shot in the same incident early Saturday morning in Norfolk.

Police said they first responded around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Spaulding Drive in the Chesapeake Gardens neighborhood just north of Norview for a report of a gunshot victim.

They found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Shortly after, a 19-year-old man arrived at Norfolk General with a gunshot wound also believed to be non life-threatening.

Detectives determined both victims were shot in the 7000 block of Sewells Point Road, just north of I-64, but at this time no suspect information or motive is available.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.