Two shootings in Norfolk’s Neon District in less than a week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two shootings took place on Granby Street in Norfolk’s Neon District less than one week apart.

10 On Your Side first told you about an early morning shooting at the 700 block of Granby Street last Saturday.

Shots were fired again five days later one block up the street.

Business owners in the Neon District told 10 On Your Side they’re fed up with the gun violence. One business shared security video of a fight that broke out right in their parking lot. It ended in gunfire from the street.

The altercation, which lasted a few minutes in the parking lot of Retail Alliance early Thursday morning, was caught on camera. The video shows cars pulling into the lot and a crowd starting to gather before a man pulls what looks like a rifle out of a vehicle and starts shooting.

“Caller heard at least 15 gunshots,” radioed one Norfolk officer to another.

Norfolk police say no one was struck, but bullets did strike businesses like Neon House, damaging three windows.

On Friday, the building was still boarded up. 10 On Your Side reached out to the owners, who did not respond.

Another bullet traveled as far as Westover Avenue, coming close to Ghent on the Square Condos.

“Believes one hit his building 101 Westover avenue. One street over towards Granby and West Princess Anne. There’s cars running up and leaving,” radioed an officer.

People who live in the building told us they heard about the shooting and hope it doesn’t happen again.

While business owners told 10 On Your Side they did not want to be on camera, some told us they might relocate out of the Neon District. They’re worried for their customers’ safety late at night.

Norfolk police are still investigating the shooting.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.