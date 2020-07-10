Two Portsmouth men sentenced for role in family-run heroin-trafficking ring

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two Portsmouth men were sentenced this week to a combined 33 years in prison for their roles in a family-run heroin-trafficking organization.

The organization trafficked at least one kilogram of heroin throughout Hampton Roads and sold handguns, rifles, and shotguns with the drugs.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Corey Luther Jones and 25-year-old Malcolm Dominic Jones, Jr. were members of the Jones DTO — run by Malcolm Jones, Sr., Corey Jones’s brother and Malcolm Jones, Jr.’s father.

The family ring had at least three drug establishments including the “Court,” which was a house used as the distribution point for Jones’s drugs—heroin, fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, crack, and powder cocaine.

According to documentation, since 2017, the Court serviced between 50 and 100 customers a day until authorities shut down the operation in September 2019.

During that time, Corey and Malcolm Jr. lived at the court where they managed drug-trafficking efforts and stockpiled firearms.

Corey Jones was involved in more than 20 controlled purchases of heroin, fentanyl, and Acetyl fentanyl and sold several firearms during some of those deals—two rifles, including an AR-style rifle, two shotguns, and three handguns.

Corey Jones was sentenced to 20 years, while Malcolm Jones was sentenced to 13 years.

Malcom Jones, Jr. (Photo courtesy United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger’s Office)

Corey Jones (Photo courtesy United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger’s Office)

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Col. K.L. Wright, Chief of Chesapeake Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Raymond A. Jackson. Assistant U.S. Attorney William B. Jackson and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bird prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

