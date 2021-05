NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk fire crews responded to a call in Ocean View Thursday morning.

Battalion Chief Stephanie Ramsey said they were first notified of the fire near Warwick Avenue at 10:41 a.m. Smoke and flames were visible when crews arrived. She said the fire was marked under control around 11:15 a.m.

There were no injuries reported, but two occupants are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.