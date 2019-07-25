Two men caught with loaded handguns at Norfolk airport this week

A Virginia Beach man was caught with this handgun in his carry-on bag at the Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on July 23. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — TSA officers caught passengers with a loaded gun in their carry-on bags at Norfolk International Airport on consecutive days this week.

Officials say a Virginia Beach man was stopped after security detected a handgun loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber, on Tuesday.

The next day, a North Carolina man was caught with a handgun loaded with eight bullets, one of which was in the chamber.

A North Carolina resident was caught with this loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at the Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on July 24. (TSA photo)

Officials said the two incidents were not related. In both cases, the guns were confiscated and the men were datained for questioning.

This marked the seventh and eighth times, respectively, security has detected a firearm at the airport in 2019, officials said.

There were 21 such instances in 2018.