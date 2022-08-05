NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped two men from bringing loaded handguns onto their flights on August 4.
A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth City was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related, TSA officials said.
Both guns were found in the men’s carry-on bags when they were stopped at the X-ray unit checkpoint.
The Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated the guns and cited each of the men with weapons violations.
Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022
|Year
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022(As of 8/4/22)
|Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints
|14
|10
|21
|15
|12
|23
|15
As noted in the table above, TSA officers at ORF have detected 23 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. They’ve detected 15 guns so far this year.