A Norfolk and Chesapeake man were caught with loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped two men from bringing loaded handguns onto their flights on August 4.

A Norfolk man was caught carrying a 9mm handgun loaded with 10 bullets. A man from Elizabeth City was caught with a .38 caliber gun loaded with three bullets. The two incidents are not related, TSA officials said.

A Norfolk man was caught with this 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag on Aug. 4 at Norfolk International Airport. (TSA photo)

This handgun was detected by TSA officers in a carry-on bag belonging to an Elizabeth City, N.C., man on Aug. 4 at Norfolk International Airport. (TSA photo)

Both guns were found in the men’s carry-on bags when they were stopped at the X-ray unit checkpoint.

The Norfolk Airport Authority Police confiscated the guns and cited each of the men with weapons violations.

Firearms caught by TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints, 2016 to 2022

Year 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022(As of 8/4/22) Guns caught at Norfolk Airport checkpoints 14 10 21 15 12 23 15

As noted in the table above, TSA officers at ORF have detected 23 guns at security checkpoints in 2021. They’ve detected 15 guns so far this year.