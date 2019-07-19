Two suspects arrested in Norfolk double shooting that killed a man

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide that happened last month.

A release from Norfolk Police said 20-year-old Demarcus M. Mackey and 18-year-old Ja’Quan R. Claiborne are facing charges of second-degree murder, malicious wounding, abduction, armed burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, and four counts each of using a firearm in the commission of a felony after the June 25 deadly shooting on Keller Avenue.

23-year-old Stefon T. Grimes was killed and a woman suffered non life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstance surrounding this deadly shooting.

Both Mackey and Claiborne are being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Police encourage anyone with additional information about this incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.