Two juveniles, adult injured in shooting on Thurgood Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and two juveniles were injured in an early morning shooting in Norfolk.

Police say they were notified around 12:43 a.m. for a shooting in the 1700 block of Thurgood Street.

The adult was transported to a local hospital wtih life-threatening injuries, and the two juveniles were transported with non life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

