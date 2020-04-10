Two injured in Norfolk crash on E. Princess Anne Road & Tidewater Drive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police and medics responded to the intersection of E. Princess Anne Road and Tidewater Drive for a crash Thursday night.
According to dispatchers the call came in at 8:50 p.m.
Two patients were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
