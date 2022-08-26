NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people arrived at a local hospital Thursday evening with gunshot wounds.
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1200 block of Lead Street around 6:30 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
While officers were on scene, they learned that two gunshot victims had arrived at the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.