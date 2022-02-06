Two-alarm fire forces evacuation of apartment complex in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A two-alarm fire forced several people out of their apartments on Sunday afternoon in Norfolk’s Suburban Acres community.

Fire officials tell 10 On Your Side that a fire broke around 3:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Suburban Parkway. That is near Granby Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they upgraded the fire to a two-alarm fire.

The fire is under control in the apartment where it first began, fire officials added.

Suburban Parkway fire (photo: Hampton Roads Fire Rescue Incidents)

