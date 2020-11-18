Portsmouth native and Mavericks player Dorian Finney-Smith to host 2 turkey drive-thru giveaways

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and NBA player Dorian Finney-Smith is hosting two turkey drive-thru giveaway events on Monday in Norfolk and Portsmouth.
The first event is being held on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, on a first-come, first-served basis for Norfolk residents at the City of Life Worship Center, 1520 Halstead Avenue in Norfolk.
Then from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on the same day, the turkey drive-thru giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis for Portsmouth residents at 900 Portsmouth Boulevard in Portsmouth.
