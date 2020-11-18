Portsmouth native and Mavericks player Dorian Finney-Smith to host 2 turkey drive-thru giveaways

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth native and NBA player Dorian Finney-Smith is hosting two turkey drive-thru giveaway events on Monday in Norfolk and Portsmouth.

The first event is being held on Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, on a first-come, first-served basis for Norfolk residents at the City of Life Worship Center, 1520 Halstead Avenue in Norfolk.

Then from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on the same day, the turkey drive-thru giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis for Portsmouth residents at 900 Portsmouth Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10